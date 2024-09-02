Thieves Posed As Customers; Steal Three Gold Rings From Jewellery Shop In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men managed to flee with three gold rings from a jewellery shop in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The accused had come on the pretext of buying toe rings but were actually on the lookout for stealing some ornaments and succeeded in their design.

According to the police, Mohammad Saeed, a resident of Green Park Colony informed the police that he was at his shop when two men came there ostensibly to buy silver ornaments.

He was showing the ornaments to them, when one of the accused managed to steal three gold rings from the box. The complainant was unaware of the incident for many days but he checked the CCTVs after he found three gold rings missing from the box.

He found that two men, who came to his shop in May, had stolen the rings. He lodged a complaint with the police. After the investigation, the police registered a case against two persons on the basis of the CCTV and started a search for them.

Chandan Nagar police station in charge Indramani Patel informed Free Press that the entire incident was recorded on CCTV installed at the shop and that their faces are clear. He claimed that the accused would be arrested soon. A team has been constituted to identify the accused.