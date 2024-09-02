 Thieves Posed As Customers; Steal Three Gold Rings From Jewellery Shop In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreThieves Posed As Customers; Steal Three Gold Rings From Jewellery Shop In Indore

Thieves Posed As Customers; Steal Three Gold Rings From Jewellery Shop In Indore

The complainant was unaware of the incident for many days but he checked the CCTVs after he found three gold rings missing from the box.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 03:06 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men managed to flee with three gold rings from a jewellery shop in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The accused had come on the pretext of buying toe rings but were actually on the lookout for stealing some ornaments and succeeded in their design.

According to the police, Mohammad Saeed, a resident of Green Park Colony informed the police that he was at his shop when two men came there ostensibly to buy silver ornaments.

He was showing the ornaments to them, when one of the accused managed to steal three gold rings from the box. The complainant was unaware of the incident for many days but he checked the CCTVs after he found three gold rings missing from the box.

Read Also
Mamta Becomes Nirmam, JMM Turns Party Of Husband And Wife; Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj...
article-image

He found that two men, who came to his shop in May, had stolen the rings. He lodged a complaint with the police. After the investigation, the police registered a case against two persons on the basis of the CCTV and started a search for them.  

FPJ Shorts
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

Chandan Nagar police station in charge Indramani Patel informed Free Press that the entire incident was recorded on CCTV installed at the shop and that their faces are clear. He claimed that the accused would be arrested soon. A team has been constituted to identify the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Grand Palanquin Procession Taken Out On 229th Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Death Anniversary In Indore;...

Grand Palanquin Procession Taken Out On 229th Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Death Anniversary In Indore;...

Indore Municipal Corporation Introduces Eco-Friendly Technology To Combat Potholes

Indore Municipal Corporation Introduces Eco-Friendly Technology To Combat Potholes

Indore To Host TiECon For Entrepreneurs, Investors, Start-ups

Indore To Host TiECon For Entrepreneurs, Investors, Start-ups

Indore: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Fairness In Ahilya Path Project Amid...

Indore: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Fairness In Ahilya Path Project Amid...

Indore: Woman, Youth Lure Toddler, Abduct; While Parents Busy In Buying footwear

Indore: Woman, Youth Lure Toddler, Abduct; While Parents Busy In Buying footwear