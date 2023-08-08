There Is No Better Golden Period Than Student Life: Dattigaon

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet minister and Mandsaur district minister in charge Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon inaugurated the remote road built at a cost of Rs 9.65 lakh in Malkana village during the Vikas Parv. In Semrol village, the sub-health centre building constructed at a cost of Rs 49.14 lakh was inaugurated, and the Banshidhar Gaushala built at a cost of Rs 37.85 lakh was inaugurated.

Government Higher Secondary School To Be Constructed At A Cost Of Rs 1 Crore

The Minister also performed Bhoomi Pujan for the boundary wall, cycle stand, main gate, and basketball court work of the Government Higher Secondary School to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore in Khadavada village.

On this occasion, Garoth MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, former MLA Chandersingh Sisodia, Mukesh Kala, and local people's representatives, officers, employees, schoolchildren, and villagers were present.

Time Should Be Used To Build A Better Future

On this occasion, Dattigaon said that there is no better golden time or call than student life. This time should be used to build a better future. There was a time when schools in Madhya Pradesh used to run on a zero budget. But today the government has made a radical change in it.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)