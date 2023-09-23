Theft Of 125 Bags Of Cement In MP's Khachrod: Accused Arrested In 24 Hours

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested the accused for a theft worth Rs 10 lakh within 24 hours of receiving the complaint.

According to police, one Deepak Prajapat complained of a theft of 125 bags of cement from his tractor trolley, parked in front of his residence on September 21.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Khachrod police registered the case. Acting on a tip from an informer, the police quickly located two persons near Dilkhush Dhaba, who were suspected of being involved in the theft.

The police teams cordoned off the area and apprehended the suspects as they attempted to flee upon seeing the officers. The accused were identified as Prakash Bagri and Nepal Singh Rajput, hailing from Ratlam district. Upon searching the suspects, the stolen cement bags and tractor-trolley were recovered, valued at Rs 10 lakh.

Both accused were taken into custody and presented before the Khachrod court. The police have obtained a remand for further questioning; aiming to link them to other property-related crimes in the district. Inspector Narendra Bahadur Singh Parihar and his team played a commendable role.

