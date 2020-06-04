THE Asia University Rankings-2020: IIT Indore slips 5 positions down but still ahead of 1st gen IITs

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore, which was ranked 50th in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings-2019, slipped five notches to 55th position in this year’s rankings but the elite institute in Indore is still ahead of first generation IITs.

It is 3rd amongst the Indian Universities after Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (Rank#36) and IIT Ropar (Rank#47).

In last year’s rankings, IISc Bangalore had secured 29th rank and IIT Indore 50th.

The universities were judged on the basis of performance indicators like number of FTE students, number of students per staff, international students, female to male ratio etc.

A total of 56 Indian universities found place in the list. However, none of them could secure place in the top 25 universities in Asia.

First generation IITs including IIT Kharagpur (Rank#59), IIT Delhi (Rank#67), IIT Bombay (Rank#69) and IIT Roorkee (Rank#83) even failed to figure into top 50.

Though IIT Indore slipped down compared to last year’s ranking it improved its score in majority of performance indicators.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings use the same performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings, but they are recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia’s institutions.

IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain congratulated the institute community and urged them to work harder to improve upon the ranking next year.

IIT Indore has already been ranked 61st in the 2020 Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings early this year.