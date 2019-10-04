Dream, Discover & Do: Satyarthi

Indore: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi gave his mantra for fighting issues and handling problems at the Round Square International Conference (RSIC) where he exhorted students to “Dream, Discover & Do”.

He elucidated.

Dream: You must dream and not just for yourself, but dream big. Dream for others, start with dreams that cover local people around you, then empower yourself, dream bigger for your state, country and the world.

Discover: You must discover the power in you and also discover the power in people around you.

Do: We talk about data, research and facts. It is important to have data, but it is more important to act. Our actions drive change and can change the data with positive results.

Satyarthi envisions a world where the youth realizes its truest potential as the agent of positive social transformation. “We have launched the ‘100 Million for 100 Million’ Campaign in December 2016, which is global intervention to mobilize 100 million youth for shaping a better future for 100 million children who have been denied their rights and liberties,” he said.

According to reports, in every six minutes, a kid goes missing but Satyarthi said that the statistics only refer to registered cases whereas the actual figures are more alarming as many cases are not even registered with the police. “These kids are used as slaves, child brides and for illegal organ trade. From their kidneys to their skins, everything is in demand in the market,” he said.

There have been several moving incidences in his life, where he has found kids in unimaginable conditions, he said. To motivate students, Satyarthi said, “Chanda, a teenager from Rajasthan, India, fought against child marriages, she led the #MyLifeAt15, a global campaign asking governments to implement the Global Goals target to end child marriage by 2030.”

He talked about objections and hatred Chanda faced from the villagers. “It took time and effort, but now when she returns to her village, the same people, who threw stones at her, welcome her with open arms and flowers,” Satyarthi said.

“The world belongs to children and these children belong to us, so it is our responsibility to care for these wonders and let them live in their world,” Satyarthi said.

Further, he discussed the rising online child sexual abuse and pornography that makes over 8 billion dollars annually. “I have demanded a new legally binding UN convention against online child sexual abuse and pornography,” Satyarthi said.

Several Nobel Laureates, Heads of States and International Bodies like OECD and Global Leaders including Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of Panama, Her Highness Sheikha Moza of Qatar, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco among others have extended support for the cause. His Holiness Pope Francis has also strongly supported the endeavour.

Later at a press conference, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor took a swipe at American President Donald Trump for calling prime minister Narendra Modi the father of India and also criticised Modi for not saying anything on that matter.

“I guess it means that Mahatma Gandhi was born in 2014 and before that, we did not have a nation! We need to look back and consider Gandhi’s image before comparing Modi to him. Or at the very least, consider the age, who was born first? We just celebrated 150th anniversary of Gandhi!,” Tharoor said.

Commenting on the ongoing Kashmir issue where the Union government scrapped Article 370 and 35 A that gave the state a special status, Tharoor said, “We will have to wait and watch. It was wrong of the government not to seek permission and just impose the law. This is much like demonetisation and how it affected millions of lives."

Tharoor known for his independent views said that the Indian Economy is sinking but the government has too much ego. “Manmohan Singh is the most qualified person to address the issue, then why is the government so embarrassed to seek advice from him?”, he asked.