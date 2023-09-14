Tenure Of Six EC Members Of DAVV Ends Tomorrow

PM-USHA: DAVV Among Four Varsities In MP Applying For Rs 100 Cr each | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tenure of six members nominated by the Chancellor in the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) comes to an end on Friday.

They will be attending their last EC meeting to be held on RNT campus of the university on Friday. With their term exhausting, the strength of DAVV’s executive council is going to come down below the quorum as fresh nominations has not been made by the Chancellor till date.

The quorum in the 22-member EC is of seven members including the chairperson, who happens to be the vice- chancellor. The current EC strength is 12.

Of this, the tenure of six members viz, Om Prakash Sharma, Sunita Joshi, Vishwas Vyas, Jagdish Chouhan, Monika Goud and Anant Pawar, all nominated by the Chancellor. Before bidding adieu to them, DAVV administration has convened an EC meeting on the last date of the tenure in the EC.

Earlier, the tenure of members, who were in the EC in principal’s category, had exhausted in August. With the term of nine members exhausting in just a month, the number of EC members will come down to six, including vice- chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

Other five members will include UgrasenSuman, Rajesh Sharma and Ganeshwar Mishra in dean category, one representative of finance secretary and one representative of higher education secretary.