Tension in Shajapur after stone pelted on pro-CAA rally

Shajapur: Tension prevailed in Shajapur town after a few miscreants pelted stones on a rally organised in support of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday.

Thousands of locals associated with more than 40 organisations participated in the rally carrying Tri-colour and raising Bharat Mata slogans.

The rally that started from ITI campus was set to culminate at the same spot after moving through different areas of the town.

As rally reached Maniyarwadi, a minority-dominated area, near Nai Sadak, a few miscreants started pelting stones. Before the situation went out of control, police team led by additional superintendent of police RS Prajapati deployed for the rally brought the situation under control.

As soon as the news of stone-pelting spread across the town, business establishments pulled down shutters resulting in an unofficial bandh.

To avert any untoward situation, additional police force has been deployed in the area.