Tension in Mhow: Antisocials run amok on AB Road for six hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid tension in Dongargaon area after a tribal woman’s death and the death of a youth allegedly in police firing, antisocial elements created ruckus on the AB Road between Dongargaon and Gawli Palasia from 9 pm till 3 am on Thursday.

The villagers informed Free Press that the miscreants were throwing stones at passersby and many vehicles were damaged and some even sustained injuries in the stone pelting.

There was no police presence along this stretch, and the miscreants had a free run of the area for around six hours. Most of the cops were present near the Dongargaon Chowki where there was heavy stone pelting that resulted in injury to at least 15 policemen.

Villagers said the problem exacerbated after a collision between two bikes in the Gawli Palasia area. One of the bikes belonged to a tribal youth while the other was that of a Patidar youth.

According to a woman who makes earthen pots a short distance from the Dongargaon police chowki, the stone pelting was so severe that she had to leave her shop and seek shelter in a nearby house.

The administration had imposed Section 144 of CrPC in areas falling under five police stations of Mhow tehsil on Wednesday night after a person named Bherulal, a resident of Badi Jam village died after he received a bullet.

Meanwhile, JAYS Mhow tehsil president Bhim Singh Girwal said that they were not responsible for the stone pelting on AB Road last night. “Some unidentified antisocial elements were behind the stone pelting,” the JAYS leader said.