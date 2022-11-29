Tele-MANAS: Proving a boon to tackle mental health issues

Representational Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Tele-MANAS helpline, started to provide counselling to people going through any mental health issue, receives at least 20 to 30 calls daily.

Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) aims to provide free tele-mental health services all over the country round the clock, catering to people in remote or under-served areas. The programme includes a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre and the International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIITB) providing technical support. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bengaluru and the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHRSC) will provide technical support.

One of these centres was started in the Government Mental Hospital, Indore, associated with MGM Medical College. According to officials, as many as 12 counsellors are working for 24 hours to provide mental health support to the patients

Tele-MANAS psychiatrist Dr Neelam Tripathi said, “We are getting enquiries for consultation over any health condition along with seeking information about the hospitals as well. Many callers had also sought help for their suicidal thoughts and were directed to treatment centres after pacifying them to drop the thought.”

Nodal officer of the national mental health programme, Dr Nidhi Jain Bukharia said, “The Tele-MANAS helpline is proving to be a boon to the people. With this, people can discuss major health issues like anxiety, depression, insomnia, headache, and trauma caused directly or indirectly due to Covid-19 and the lockdown.”

There has been a rise in mental health cases in the last few months in the district.

