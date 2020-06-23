Tejaji Nagar TI line attached; DIG takes action after multiple complaints

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Meda was transferred to DRP Line on the orders of DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra on Monday following multiple complaints against him, and was replaced by inspector Pritam Singh Thakur.

Recent complaint against TI Meda

On June 20, the residents of Shri Krishna Avenue Phase-1 under Tejaji Nagar PS, gathered outside the DIG office on Saturday and complained that one of their neighbours Riya Bhatia and her son Gautam, who live in a flat, allegedly sell illicit liquor, cannabis and carry out other illegal activities from the flat. They also accused Meda of being involved with the woman in her illegal works.

They told the DIG that on June 13 they had found Aarti, who works as a security guard of the flat, and another man in a compromising position. They had called the police but no action was taken. Apparently, Aarti was close to Riya and used to help her.

The following day the other flat owners removed Aarti from the job. In retaliation, on June 16, Riya, her son accompanied by over a dozen men assaulted Ranjeet Singh, one of the complainants living in the building, and his wife. They removed Singh’s turban and dragged him along the corridor by his hair.

TI Meda fails to take action

The residents said that after the incident a team from the police station raided the flat and found cannabis and a large quantity of liquor. However, no action was taken against Riya and her son by TI Meda, the resident alleged.