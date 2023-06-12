Teachers Key To Civilised Nation: Anand Kumar Of ‘Super 30’ Fame

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers are the reason that India is excelling over the world and is being looked upon as a potential asset for human resources. To portray the same idea, Sanstha Sarthak organised a programme on Sunday where Padma Shri Anand Kumar, founder of Super-30, was invited as the chief guest where he presented his views on the role of teachers in building a new India.

Kumar said, “Teacher is the builder of a civilised and peaceful nation. Every teacher should plant the seed of the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in the form of Indian culture and civilisation in their tender hearts to give a beautiful and secure future to the students.”

He added “If the teacher wishes, his student can become the best citizen of the country. All the great people who have happened in the world including India have become the best only because of the education of their Guru. Only teachers can inculcate the feeling of nationalism in the mind of the students.”

Collector Ilayaraja T said that the role of a teacher is most important in the mental development of the students. An accomplished teacher can develop the feeling of nationalism in the students in the best way through his teaching style.

Organiser Deepak Jain Tinu said that principals and directors of more than 400 schools, colleges, and coaching institutes were present on the occasion. The special guests of the programme were cabinet minister Tulsiram Silawat, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, IDA chairman Jaypal Chawda, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, collector Ilayaraja T and vice-chancellor of DAVV Renu Jain. On this occasion, senior educationist Krishna Kumar Ashthana, former vice-chancellor Narendra Dhakad, district education officer Manglesh Vyas, Press Club president Arvind Tiwari, Omprakash Nareda and other dignitaries were present.