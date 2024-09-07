 Teacher’s Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Presents National Teachers’ Award To Madhya Pradesh Dr. Sunita Godha
The President honoured Dr Sunita Godha, a dedicated educator from Mandsaur, with the prestigious award at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu presents National Teachers’ Award to Dr Sunita Godha | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): On Teachers’ Day, President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Teachers’ Award 2024 to various educators for their contribution to the education sector.

The President honoured Dr Sunita Godha, a dedicated educator from Mandsaur, with the prestigious award at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Dr Godha, who teaches at Government High School Khajuria Sarang, has an impressive academic background, holding degrees in MA, B.Ed, PhD and LLB.

Dr. Godha was recognised for her significant contributions to education during her service. While at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pipaliya Station, she successfully increased the student enrollment through innovative outreach efforts.

Collaborating with local social organisations, she provided essential resources such as sweaters, school bags and nutritious food to underprivileged students.

Her commitment extended beyond the classroom and she actively engaged with the community by performing street plays to raise awareness about education and social issues, including female foeticide and sanitation initiatives.

Throughout her career, Dr. Godha has received numerous accolades for her social service efforts, including recognition for her involvement in programs like Jheel Mahotsav and Digital India.

Notably, she was also honoured with the state-level Shikshak Samman in 2018 for her exemplary work in education and community service.

