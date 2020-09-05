Teachers Day 2020: Saluting the devotion of teachers, Free Press felicitates 21 gurus from various schools in Indore

Indore: Devoting themselves to guide and mould generations into their best, teachers are pillars of the world. Felicitating 21 of these pillars from various schools in Indore, Free Press in association with ISBA Group of Institutes organised a special event on Saturday, i.e. Teacher’s Day in Free Press House.

Saluting the devotion of teachers, the event was an attempt to express gratitude to teachers for dedicating their lives for setting ideals for the society. Welcoming teachers and guests, Free Press editor-in-chief Arshit Gautam quoted verses of Kabir sharing how essential it is to have a ‘guru’ and the role they play in building human beings.

Special Guest of the day Dr Rakesh Saxena, director of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science, addressed the teachers. Chief guest Tourism Minister Usha Thakur congratulated the teachers and guided them on essentials of education.

Ranjan Mittal, director of ISBA group of institutions, recounted his experiences and life lessons. Vishal Mahajan, director of Vigyas Institute, quoted the importance of sincerity.

In an interesting discussion, teachers shared their experiences and lessons from switching to online classes due to coronavirus.

The co-partner was Indian Oil, co-sponsor was Vigyas Institute while 92.7 Big FM was the radio partner.