Swarnabagh Colony fire: Cops recover bike and match box used in the crime from accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vijay Nagar police, on Monday, recovered the bike and a match box used in the crime by the accused. Cops said more evidence pertaining to the case was being collected and the accused was being questioned further.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Tahjib Kaji said the accused, Shubham, had taken petrol in a bottle to set ablaze the girl’s scooter. A match box, his bike and the bottle of petrol used in the crime were recovered following a lead given by the accused. He is in three days’ police remand. The police are checking his mobile phone and information about the girl for whom he had a crush is being retrieved. Cops said he was in contact with other girls too. As the accused used to talk with the girl in question using abusive words, the police are trying to know if he spoke to other girls, too, using abusive words.

The police arrested the accused from the Lohamandi area after a long chase late on Saturday. Cops claimed that he fell while fleeing due to which he got seriously injured. He was taken to hospital and, after treatment, produced before the court. So far, the police have come to know about one case registered against him in connection with the fraud of a fake advisory firm case.

Seven people, including two women, were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building in Swarnabagh Colony. Earlier, it was believed that the fire broke out due to an electrical short-circuit in the building. But, later, the police identified and arrested the accused after he was captured in footage of a CCTV installed near the spot.

The police came to know that the owner of the building did not give information about some of his tenants to the police. Now, the police will also take action against the owner of the building. Further investigations into the case are underway.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:23 PM IST