Swaminarayan Temple Construction In UAE

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of NRIs of Indore living in UAE worshipped the foundation bricks of the Swaminarayan temple, being constructed in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

It was during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden in 2015 that the UAE government announced that it would be providing 27-acre land for construction of a temple which would look like the Akshardham Temple located in Delhi and New Jersey, USA.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar, who was on a three-day UAE visit some time back, expressed his happiness over the speedy construction of the temple. Its construction started in 2018 with the Shilapujan.

Now, its foundation worshipping programme was organised by members of Indori International Business Network. Ajay Kasliwal, Anju Bhatia and Manoj Jharia said after worshipping the foundation bricks, they sang bhajans. The Pramukh Swami of the temple guided everyone on this occasion.