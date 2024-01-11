Swachh Survekshan 2023: Ratlam Slips To 46th Position |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As the Swachh Survekshan-2023 results announced on Thursday, Ratlam has secured 46th position among 446 cities, a significant drop from the 30th position in Swachh Survey-2022. The city scored a total of 6,911.07 marks out of 9,500, indicating room for improvement in cleanliness parameters.

SINGLE-STAR RATING FOR GARBAGE-FREE CITY:

The City also received a single-star rating for garbage-free city, likewise in 2022. This emphasises the need for improvement in garbage collection, sewerage lid conditions, cleanliness, and organic fertiliser production.

REASONS FOR CITY SLIPPING RANKS:

The city has secured only 50 per cent marks in waste generation and processing while zero percent in the standard of remediation of dump sites. In September 2023, the firm started work to remove the old waste accumulated at Julwania Ground, the effect of which will be clear in the survey of 2024.

NEED FOR PUBLIC PARTICIPATION:

There is a need for enhanced citizen participation, possibly influenced by issues such as spitting of Gutkha, Paan, and Khaini in public spaces. For a campaign of this nature to be successful, there is a need to create massive public awareness and ensure participation.

RMC AIMS FOR BETTER RANK IN SWACHH SURVEY-2024:

Mayor Prahalad Patel expressed a commitment to making cleanliness a habit and emphasised the city's focus on quality over mere numerical rankings. As the city strengthens technical resources and addresses waste management concerns, residents are hopeful for an improved performance in future cleanliness assessments.

Marks Obtained:

Serial No Category Total Marks Scored

1 Service Level Progress 4830 3867.60

2 Certification 2500 1250 (ODF 725, GFC 525)

3 Citizen Voice 2170 1793

4 Total Points 9500 6911.07

Previous ranks:

2016: 79th

2017: 48th

2018: 72nd

2019: 62nd

2020: 49th

2021: 42nd

2022: 30th

2023: 46th