Swachh Survekshan-2021: Good show in Water Plus survey can give an edge to Indore, says Divisional Commissioner

Indore: Divisional Commissioner and Indore Municipal Corporation administrator Pawan Kumar Sharma on Friday stated that they were leaving no stone unturned to get the crucial 200 points of Water Plus Survey which is part of Swachh Survekshan-2021.
“These 200 points can widen the gap with cities like Surat which had come very close to Indore's score in Swachh Survekshan-2020,” he said on Swachh Diwas while addressing a function organised for the inauguration of beautification work done at 113 back lanes and 4R garden at Goma-ki-Phel.
Sharma said that it was great to see that children took a lead in the beautification of back lanes of their houses. Besides, some gardens were also developed on 4R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover) concept.
He also appreciated and honoured residents who connected their domestic sewerage lines to main drainage line at their own expense. The sanitation workers and employees involved in this work were also felicitated.
Sharma said that Indore always surprises on cleanliness front. I am surprised to see contractors associated with the corporation are also contributing to Water Plus survey and other cleanliness efforts.
Collector Manish Singh stated that the IMC employees had put in great efforts in 2015 for setting toilets. If work is done with same vigour for Water Plus, no one can stop Indore from bagging 7-star rating in garbage-free city rating protocol.
Chamber overflow to be resolved in 24 hours: Pal
Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that IMC had set a target of cleaning and beautifying 100 back lanes of Indore but we surpassed our target and beautified and cleaned 113 back lanes. She said that the work is going on with 3R as well as 4R concepts in Indore.
Indore is working on “Best from Waste” concept. Pal said that along with the cleanliness work in the city, it is also necessary that complaints pertaining to chamber overflow are resolved within 24 hours. “We are going to do that,” she stated.
5 robotic sewerage cleaning machines launched
Now employees of IMC would not have to go inside sewerage lines to clean filth. IMC on Friday dedicated five robotic sewerage and sweeping machines. The machines have been purchased at the cost of Rs 2 crore. The machines have been purchased with financial help from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
