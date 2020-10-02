Swachh Survekshan-2021: Good show in Water Plus survey can give an edge to Indore, says Divisional Commissioner

Sharma said that Indore always surprises on cleanliness front. I am surprised to see contractors associated with the corporation are also contributing to Water Plus survey and other cleanliness efforts.

Collector Manish Singh stated that the IMC employees had put in great efforts in 2015 for setting toilets. If work is done with same vigour for Water Plus, no one can stop Indore from bagging 7-star rating in garbage-free city rating protocol.

Chamber overflow to be resolved in 24 hours: Pal

Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that IMC had set a target of cleaning and beautifying 100 back lanes of Indore but we surpassed our target and beautified and cleaned 113 back lanes. She said that the work is going on with 3R as well as 4R concepts in Indore.

Indore is working on “Best from Waste” concept. Pal said that along with the cleanliness work in the city, it is also necessary that complaints pertaining to chamber overflow are resolved within 24 hours. “We are going to do that,” she stated.

5 robotic sewerage cleaning machines launched

Now employees of IMC would not have to go inside sewerage lines to clean filth. IMC on Friday dedicated five robotic sewerage and sweeping machines. The machines have been purchased at the cost of Rs 2 crore. The machines have been purchased with financial help from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.