Swachh Indore To Run 'Hum Bhi Swachhagrahi' Campaign As Safai Mitras Go On Leave On August 28

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure the city of Indore remains spotless during the upcoming Goga Navami festival, the municipal authorities have announced a major initiative to maintain cleanliness even as Safai Mitras, the city's sanitation workers, take a well-deserved holiday on August 28.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma, will spearheaded the "Hum Bhi Swachhagrahi Maha Janbhagidari Abhiyan," a large-scale public participation campaign aimed at mobilizing citizens to contribute to the city’s cleanliness in the absence of regular sanitation services. This initiative is set to engage public representatives, various city organizations, and residents across different zones and wards in Indore.

Goga Navami, observed on August 27, is a significant festival for the Valmiki community, honoring the revered deity Shri Veer Goga Ji. Acknowledging the cultural importance of the day, the municipal leaders have emphasized the need for continued cleanliness across the city, despite the holiday.

Bhargav and Verma extended their warm wishes to all Safai Mitras on the occasion of Goga Navami. They also urged the citizens of Indore to take up the mantle of cleanliness, highlighting the year-round dedication of Safai Mitras who work tirelessly to keep the city clean under all weather conditions. The leaders appealed to every resident to actively participate in the Swachhagrahi Maha Janbhagidari Safai Abhiyan, taking responsibility for their streets, localities, wards, and zones, to ensure that the city remains clean even on the Safai Mitras' holiday.

The Swachhagrahi Maha Janbhagidari Abhiyan will see the participation of a wide range of groups, including regional MLAs, councilors, public representatives, and members of resident associations, social and religious organizations, the Sikh community, banking institutions such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Bank, UCO Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Bank, as well as market associations, Lions Club, NSS, NCC, BSF, 15th Battalion, and various NGOs including Team Basics, Team Divine, Team HMS, and Team FFCT. These groups will be actively involved in cleanliness drives in their respective areas, reinforcing the community-driven nature of the campaign.

The city officials have also provided necessary guidelines to departmental authorities to ensure the successful execution of the campaign, emphasizing the importance of public participation and adequate resource allocation for the cleaning efforts.

This massive collaborative effort is expected to demonstrate Indore’s commitment to cleanliness, setting an example for other cities while honoring the Safai Mitras who contribute immensely to the city’s well-being throughout the year.