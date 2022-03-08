Suwasara: Nahata accuses state government of blatant corruption

Suwasra (Madhya Pradesh): Former state minister and veteran leader Narendra Nahta held a discussion with members of the Press Club on Monday.

During the interaction, he, while accusing the state government of indulging in blatant corruption, said that Hardeep Singh Dung who is a cabinet minister in the state government had proved rampant corruption in his government in his address during a programme held in Mandsaur when he accepted poor construction of the Shamgarh overbridge with inferior quality of construction material and even rated the bridge merely 2 points out of 10 points as far a the quality of the bridge was concerned.

Nahta said that it was important to bring to light the alleged failures of the current BJP government and highlight the achievements of the previous Congress governments. He also added that the current governments both at the centre and the state have failed to combat corruption, unemployment, and inflation and have failed on all fronts.

