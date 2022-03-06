Suwasara: 10 arrested for attack on lineman

Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh): Suwasara police have arrested 10 persons who were allegedly involved in a mob attack on Pawan Goswami and Manish Joshi at Shishu Mandir Road on Saturday at around 8.30 pm, informed Suwasara police station in-charge Shivkumar Yadav. Police have registered a case against all the 10 accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

Police station in-charge Yadav said that in August-2021, Manish who is a lineman had snapped the power supply of some houses. This led to a dispute between two groups.

When contacted Seetamau sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Shiva said that the administration has demolished the encroachment done by four of the accused on government land.

Earlier, on Saturday, after attack, both Manish and Pawan were taken to the community health centre. As soon as local MLA and state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang came to know about the incident, he rushed to the hospital and inquired about the health of both the injured.

Dang ordered local police and administrative officials to take stern action against those involved in an attack. Both of them were later referred to the district hospital in Mandsaur.

SDM Shiva, tehsildar Kavita Kadela, SDOP Shersingh Bhuria and police force from five police stations were deployed in the village to avert any untoward incident.

Thereafter, police swung into the action and arrested Saddu alias Sadab Mistry, 23, Firoz Khan alias Mithun Pathan, 25, Bulbul alias Shadab Khan alias Bhure Khan Pathan, 21, Shahrukh alias Aloo alias Mithun Pathan, 23, Sonu alias Mithun Pathan, 26, Sajid alias Golu Mistry, 21, Suwasra, Zakir alias Pintu Pathan, 24, Naeem alias Naimuddin Shafi, 21, Mukesh Suryavanshi, 23, Rahul Meher, 21, all residents of Suwasara.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:28 PM IST