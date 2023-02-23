e-Paper Get App
SUV speeds up after hitting a bike, ends up killing 4 of a family on another bike

The driver ran away from the accident spot leaving behind the SUV, said police

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Accident | Representative Image
MP: Four of a family died after a speeding SUV rammed into a motorbike in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Thursday.

The sports utility vehicle (SUV) first injured Jagdish Bhil (27) and Ranjeet Bhilala (30) who were on a two-wheeler at Laugansari village under Bagh police station area, about 80 km from the district headquarters on Wednesday night, said Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh.

Fearing public wrath, the SUV driver tried to speed away but ended up hitting another motorcycle killing four more people, who were on the two-wheeler, at the scene, said the SP.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

Police have identified the deceased as Jagaliya Bhil (55), Idu Bhil (35), Sitabai Bhil (30) and Kiran Bhil (7).

The driver ran away from the accident spot leaving behind the SUV, said the official, adding that a hunt is on to nab him. 

