Surge In Ayurveda Treatment: Patient Number Quadruples In 4 Yrs At Government Ashtanga Ayurveda College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The popularity of Ayurveda has seen a remarkable resurgence post-COVID-19, with the number of people seeking Ayurveda treatments increasing four-fold over the past four years. In 2020, 14,723 patients sought treatment at the city's Government Ashtanga Ayurveda College and Hospital. By 2023, this number had soared to 57,294, reflecting a significant rise in public trust and perceived benefits of Ayurveda. The government's support has further bolstered this traditional healthcare system.

There has also been a notable increase in cancer patients turning to Ayurveda treatment. In 2020, 73 cancer patients sought Ayurveda care. This number surged to 526 by 2023. Dr Ajit Pal Singh Chouhan, principal of the college, highlighted the increasing number of patients seeking Ayurveda treatment annually, attributing this trend to the effective treatment of serious diseases and rapid patient recovery.

Meanwhile, Dr Akhilesh Bhargava, in-charge of the Cancer Unit, emphasised the comprehensive care provided in the surgical department, which includes various types of therapies such as medicinal, yoga, diet, sattvajaya and de-addiction therapies. This holistic approach has drawn a growing number of cancer patients to the hospital each year.

+BOX

Year Patients :

2020 14,723

2021 30,647

2022 46,055

2023 57,294

2024 (till June) 29,083

+BOX

//Cancer patients opting Ayurveda

Year Cancer patients

2020 73 (57.53% male, 42.46% female)

2021 231 (55.41% male, 44.58% female)

2022 412 (50% male, 50% female)

2023 526 (261male, 265 female)

2024 (till June) 438 (210 male, 228 female)