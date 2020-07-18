Sunday Lockdown in Indore: Enforcement will be strict, Collector Manish Singh urges citizens to follow the lockdown

Indore: The district will observe 24 hours lockdown starting from 5 am tomorrow as per the decision of imposing lockdown every Sunday. With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing by the day, the district administration and police are going to ensure that the lockdown is enforced strictly.

The decision to impose lockdown every Sunday was taken on July 11 and last Sunday (July 12) a total lockdown was observed and tomorrow will be the second such Sunday.

Collector Manish Singh has entrusted the responsibility of monitoring different areas to various officers of district administration, IMC and police to ensure complete and strict lockdown. The officers will be present on the field right from the morning and ensure the successful implementation of the lockdown. Singh has also called upon all citizens to follow the lockdown in the larger public interest. During the lockdown, all shops, offices, grain, fruit and vegetable mandis will remain closed for 24 hours. People are requested to remain in their homes. Morning walk, going out for a car ride, etc. will all be restricted.

Only urgent services like drugstore, hospital, pharmaceutical units etc. will be free from the restrictions. On Sunday, door-to-door milk delivery time will be 3 hours from 7 am to 10 am and evening milk distribution will be completely banned.