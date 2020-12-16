Sun shines but it’s still foggy

Indore: Citizens witnessed Sunshine after a five days’ spell of overcast weather and rains, on Wednesday morning. However, the morning remained foggy and visibility dropped to 500-1000 metres from 6 am to 8.30 am.

Clouds got scattered though the skies remained partially clouded and this pulled down the night temperature by two degrees Celsius on Tuesday as compared to what was recorded on Monday night.

According to meteorological department officials, “City would continue to witness foggy conditions for the next couple of days more. As the sky is getting clear, the night temperature will take a nosedive while the day temperature too will drop gradually.”

Officials added that the city may witness ‘Cold Day’ conditions after December 19.

The night temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above the normal while the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius which was five degrees Celsius below the normal. Level of humidity on Wednesday morning was 90 percent and 77 percent in the evening.