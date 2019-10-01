Students paint ‘Bapu aur sapno ka MP’ at airport

Indore: Over 150 school students took part in the painting competition on the theme, ‘Bapu aur sapno ka MP’ at city airport on Tuesday. Organised on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, all students were from government schools aged 5 to 15 years.

Best 25 art works will be displayed on airport art wall for 15 days. The event started that from 11 am concluded at 1pm. The judges of the competition were painters Kailash Sharma, Shubha Vaidya and Ismail Lehri. Aryama Sanyal said 25 students were awarded for whom an art training camp will be organised wherein Kailash Sharma will offer training.