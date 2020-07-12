Students from 9 countries participate in Global Cartoon Making Contest; check out the winning cartoons here

Indore: Students from 47 schools of nine countries participated in online Global Cartoon Making Contest presenting ‘The World from the eyes of our speechless friends during COVID-19 Period’, where speechless friends referred to animals/birds/trees.

The competition was organised by Choithram School. Participants were given two weeks' time to send their submissions by July 01, 2020. The entries saw a creative amalgamation of art, skill and ideas, with thought-provoking content in the speech bubbles.

Students’ depicted diverse interpretations of the topic, ranging from a 'Human Zoo' to animals ruling the Earth during COVID-19, giving humorous effect while at the same time adding a new dimension to the sentiments of the speechless friends.

In their own way, students showed the life of animals mostly during COVID-19. The tagline of Karma striking back was dominant in most submissions.

The best three presentations were announced on Sunday. Names of the best three cartoonists are as follows: