Students from 9 countries participate in Global Cartoon Making Contest; check out the winning cartoons here

Indore: Students from 47 schools of nine countries participated in online Global Cartoon Making Contest presenting ‘The World from the eyes of our speechless friends during COVID-19 Period’, where speechless friends referred to animals/birds/trees.
The competition was organised by Choithram School. Participants were given two weeks' time to send their submissions by July 01, 2020. The entries saw a creative amalgamation of art, skill and ideas, with thought-provoking content in the speech bubbles.
Students’ depicted diverse interpretations of the topic, ranging from a 'Human Zoo' to animals ruling the Earth during COVID-19, giving humorous effect while at the same time adding a new dimension to the sentiments of the speechless friends.
In their own way, students showed the life of animals mostly during COVID-19. The tagline of Karma striking back was dominant in most submissions.
The best three presentations were announced on Sunday. Names of the best three cartoonists are as follows:
Sudiksha Singh Rathore of Sunbeam School, Varanasi
Inika Babbar of Indraprastha International School, Dwarka
Yashaswini Joshi of Choithram School, Indore
Out of 47 schools from nine countries – 36 schools were from India, 3 schools from Lebanon, 2 schools from Nepal and one school each Argentina, Egypt, Romania, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Taiwan had participated in the competition.
Raminder Mac, Dean – International Affairs of the school remarked that the contest brought forth creativity of the students with the cartoons not only evoking humorous effect but also instilling deep thought and giving an opportunity to everyone to introspect during the pandemic.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)