Street Dogs Claim Life Of Family's Lone Bread Winner In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city has been grappling with the stray dog menace for a number of years now with the 350 people falling prey to dog bites per day on an average. But now, this menace has taken a turn for the worse with stray dogs claiming the life of a city resident.

This heartbreaking event took place near GNT Market under the jurisdiction of the Chandan Nagar police station. The incident not only extinguished a life but also plunged a family of five into deep despair, as the 45-year-old man was the sole breadwinner, supporting his two minor daughters, a minor son, wife and mother since the passing of his father from a heart attack 20 years ago.

Yashwant Sisodiya, a resident of Ramanand Nagar lost his life after meeting with a road accident that occurred while he was trying to evade street dogs on his way back home from the gym in Sudama Nagar. The incident occurred on October 15 around 7:30 am when he was riding his motorcycle near GNT Market under Chandan Nagar police station limits and four to five stray dogs began chasing his vehicle.

In an attempt to avoid them, he collided with a loading vehicle, causing severe injuries. He also sustained a spinal fracture, causing paralysis. Locals rushed him to MY Hospital from where he was taken to a private hospital but his condition showed no improvement and succumbed to his injuries after struggling for 10 days on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Yashwant Sisodiya, a resident of Ramanand Nagar. His family members said that Yashwant worked in Sarafa Market to do polishing and repairing gold and silver jewellery. The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kin urges mayor to resolve stray dogs issue His cousin Vinod Singh Panwar has urged mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav to address the growing issue of stray dogs in the area. He expressed that no one should face such pain which they are suffering and future incidents should be prevented.