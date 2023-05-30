Storm fury: Trees topple at 300 places, power supply disrupted at 85 feeders

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People in many localities had sleepless night as storm lashed the city with a velocity of 54 km per hour disrupting power supply on the intervene night of Sunday and Monday.

“The storm toppled trees or their branches on power lines at 300 places affecting power supply at 85 out of 525 feeders in the city circle,” said Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom) in a press release issued on Monday.

Perhaps, this is for the first time that trees fell in such large numbers due to bad weather conditions.

West Discom claimed that the power supply was restored one by one at 70 feeders by 6 am.

“At the remaining 15 feeders the power supply could be restored by 9.30 am after fallen trees were removed from the electricity lines with the help of Indore Municipal Corporation,” the West Discom press note added.

A very big and heavy tree had fallen on 11 KV power line at Anup Nagar disrupting power supply and damaging a pole. The supply was restored after replacing the pole.

West Discom had deployed 300 employees, including 50 engineers, for restoring power supply in the affected areas.

4000 complaints in 12 hours

The West Discom received 4,000 individual complaints related to power outage in twelve hours. Complaints flooded the company’s office prompting officials to request complainants to have patience.

Read Also Indore: 5 more held for mob attack on couple belonging to different faiths