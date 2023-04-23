Stories worth sharing - DAVV TED-X

FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to bring out the best of the stories that are worth listening to, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya organised a TED–X talk on Saturday. The talk focused on evolution and evolving spirit that connects humans and their behaviour.

The talks ranged from daily life behaviour to the meaning of evolution and the implementation of finance, business, technologies, etc.

Speakers ranging from students to business professionals and teachers shared their insights and personal stories which motivated audience to work towards what they aspire for and evolve accordingly.

“Jack of all trades and master of none might be a concept being negatively portrayed to us over the years. However, it is a practice that provides us a chance to understand ourselves,” said Aryan Vijaywargiya, a student.

Eminent speaker Ragini Makkar said, “We will not be able to really evolve until we develop every part of our lives. Sense of responsibility comes from within and one must not only evolve individually but also develop as a society.”

Bhaskar Indrakanta said, “We cannot be replaced by machines because we have this quality inside us. We can understand the situation emotionally, we have to understand one thing that empathy is a skill and it should be there in all of us, it is necessary to inculcate the habit of listening. We live in a world which is changing very fast but we are unable to change that fast, so it is important to learn the skill of empathy, because everyone's life has many difficulties.”

Ankita Gupta inspires youth and challenges stereotypes

“Society is on the verge of breaking the stereotypes of LGBTQ, obesity, dark complexion and has brought people together. However, people still need to learn about how to respect and accept everything as ‘Normal’. Being fat is not my shortcoming, neither does it define me nor does it tell about my identity. Hence, we need to start accepting ourselves first and then be a human to normalise the acceptance of each and every body.”