Stop Unauthorised Construction At Hotel: UMC’s Zonal President

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC)’s zonal president Sushil Shrivas has complained to collector and municipal commissioner over irregularities by Mohanlal Vaswani in construction of Radisson Hotel in Nanakheda. In this matter, notice has already been issued by building officer of zone number 6.

Even after this, construction has continued. UMC Zone Number 3 president Sushil Shrivas in his complaint to collector and commissioner said that land survey number 47/4/2, in Nanakheda tehsil Ujjain, construction work of Radisson Hotel is continuing on 0.872 hectare of 47/5/2, 47/6/2, 47/7/2, 63/5/2, 63/6, 63/7 and 63/8. Many types of irregularities are being carried out. According to him, the construction work is being done without MOS and without setback, contrary to the map approved by town and country planning department. Vaswani is violating the rules by working against the map approved by UMC. He informed that the building officer had sought a reply within three days.

However, no action was taken till now. The building officer of UMC Zone No. 6 had given notice to Mohan Vaswani on August 29, 2023 regarding the irregularities in the construction of Radisson Hotel in Nanakheda area. In the notice given, it was clearly stated that construction by Mohanlal Vaswani was contrary to the Madhya Pradesh Land Development Act. He said that the act falls under the category of violation of the Madhya Pradesh Land Development Act 2012.

The notice contained a clear warning as to why the illegal construction should not be demolished or removed and a reply was sought within three days. But despite giving notice the construction work was continuing. Shrivas demanded that the construction work be stopped immediately.

