Step-wells in Indore: All is not ‘well’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Being true to its nature, the government never believes in the concept of “Dig the well before you're thirsty.” The concept applies to Bawdi (step-well) situated at the Lal Bagh Palace which has been refurbished from the interior but the adjoining area is not spic-and-span as it is required to be.

Lagoon’s state is atrocious, hedges are crumbled, fountains are mucky and reservoirs are dilapidated. Government associations responsible to maintain the cleanliness of the Bawdi come to their consciousness only once a year in the month of June. Guide Rajendra Sharma said, “The municipal corporation remembers all the step wells in the last days of May and will clean them in June, they are botched up again when it rains. And after that no one comes to see, they only work to get the money sanctioned.

“Champa Bawdi” is cleaned only once a year and the rest are not even cleaned, which is the government’s policy. Beyond this, we cannot do anything.”

Satguru Jaiswal, worker, said, “Government does not take proper care of the Bawdi. It has become their routine job to return to the Bawdi only before the summers and neglect the situation throughout the year.”

Governments' negligence

Historians opined that there were many beautiful sightseeing step-wells in the Lal bagh area but due to the continuous apathy by the successive state governments, they were left to rot.

Pavan Rathore, ice-cream seller, said, “I have been placing my ice-cream stall near Lal Bagh for the past 15 years. Once upon a time, my parents used to narrate to me beauty of the Bawdis, however, today the condition keeps worsening every year.”

Abhorrent stench

Ananya, a local resident of Lal Bagh said, “The Bawdi can be a really beautiful tourist spot, however, the conditions inside the bawdi are just too bad. I used to prepare for my board exams while enjoying the beautiful sunset near the areas of Bawdi, but now a stench spoils the ambience as the water is full of muck and dirt.”

(Contributed by: Neha Ranshore, Priya Rathore, and Bali Changal.)

