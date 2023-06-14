State Service Exam-2022 Final Answer Key Released

MPPSC |

“Officials of the commission have no role in deciding the question papers or answer keys. It’s the job of subject experts. Candidates were given a chance to file an objection on the provisional answer key. Now, based on the final answer key evaluation will be done and results will be declared.”

- Ravindra Panchbhai, OSD, MPPSC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When was the Quit Indian Movement launched? Was it on August 8 or August 9 in 1942?

You may know the right answer but the fact remains that there is a big confusion over the launch date among many and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is also among them.

The MPPSC has withdrawn a question related to the launch date of Quit India Movement from state service exam-2022.

This information came to fore when the Commission released the final answer key of the state service exam late on Monday evening.

It was written ‘deleted’ in place of the answer to the question related to Quit India Movement.

In the question, four options viz 7 August 1942, 9 August 1942, 10 August 1942 and 6 August 1942 were provided.

Some candidates claimed that the right answer is 9 August 1942 which was mentioned in the options provided still the Commission deleted the question.

They claimed that textbooks also state 9 August 1942 as the date when the Quit India Movement started.

According to MPPSC sources, they had received about 400 objections over the question related to the launch date of Quit India Movement. “There was doubt about the date. When the subject experts investigated the facts, it came to fore that the revolutionaries were arrested on the morning of 9 August 1942. If this was the case, then how come the movement started on 9 August 1942? In view of the doubt, the question was withdrawn from the exam,” the sources said.

Question related to State Election Commission also deleted

Besides, Quit India Movement question, one more question related to Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission formation date was also withdrawn from state service exam-2022 which was held on May 21.

The answer choices were 15 January, 1994, 1 February, 1994, 15 March, 1994 and 15 April, 1994. Some candidates claimed that the right answer was 1 February, 1994 which was among the choices, still, the Commission deleted the question.

“This question was also asked in state service exam 2020 and this answer was accepted as correct by MPPSC. This year, MPPSC deleted question,” candidate Akash Pathak claimed.

As the Commission has also announced that it will not accept objections to the final answer sheet, the candidates will now file a petition in the court if they want to challenge the MPPSC’s move of deleting questions.