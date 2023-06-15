State Level GST Meeting: ‘Share info about traders using fake invoice with tax-payers’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Third meeting of state-level GST Grievance Redressal Committee was held in Indore, for the first time, on Wednesday. The panel members, including traders, industrialists and tax consultants, suggested that GST officials should share information about traders using fake invoice with tax-payers to make them vigilant.

They also said that if 18% interest was levied on delayed tax payment, then 18% interest should also be given on delayed refund. They also demanded that facility of filing return should also be made available to tax-payers.

The joint meeting of CGST Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh region and SGST was also attended by SGST Commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav and principal chief commissioner of CGST MP-CG Region Navneet Goyal.

Almost all members demanded that GST Tribunal bench should be opened in the city at the earliest. Secretary of Association of industries of MP (AIMP) Tarun Vyas demanded that the GST officials should share information about traders using fake invoices with tax payers so that could be alert while doing business with them.

Provide facility of filing revised GST Return President of MP Tax Law Bar Association (MPTLBA) Ashwin Lakhotia said that the demand for facility of revised return filing was being raised ever since the GST law came into force. He further said that such a system existed in pre-GST era.

Read Also Indore: Four MBBS Students Debarred From Exams For One Year

He also sought provisions to adjust ITC related to GST liability IGST, CGST and SGST. The liability to pay tax in cases of ITC claim in GST should be fixed on the ‘supplier’ instead of ‘recipient’. Blocking ITC without information was unjustified, he said.

Box Amnesty scheme a failure Secretary (CGST) of Tax Practitioners Association Indore, CA Krishna Garg tabled tax-payers problems before the committee. He said that the government had launched an amnesty scheme to restore old registration. However, the traders were being asked to pay the penalty of old tax along with interest and return, which was not fair.

Both GSTR 9 and 9C had to be filed under the annual statement. Earlier 9C form had to be audited by a CA. Now this requirement has been removed. Therefore, instead of filing both returns separately, they should be merged. He further said that instead of claiming credit of TDS and TCS, deducted under GST separately, it should be deposited directly in the cash ledger.

Read Also Bhopal: PM Modi To Virtually Address BJP Workers Of 10 Lakh Booths On June 27