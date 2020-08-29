State Level Awards 2020: Teachers miffed as selection only from 25 of 52 districts in MP

Indore: Only 25 teachers from different districts have been selected for ‘State Level Awards for Teachers’ this year. However, the announcement of awards has stirred up conflicts and questions in teacher' associations.

As per policy of the award, a dedicated and deserving teacher from every district is selected for the award. Madhya Pradesh 52 districts, which are divided into ten divisions.

Against the policy, only teachers from 25 districts have been found eligible for this award. The award list skips teachers more than half the districts, i.e. 27 districts for the award.

Teachers’ association president Aarif Anjum said, “It’s truly disappointing and heart-breaking that not even one teacher was selected from each district, whereas all the teachers have also been working to fight coronavirus along with district administrations.”

He added that this announcement brought displeasure to all the teachers. “We will be speaking to the department on discussing the matter on Monday,” Anjum said.

As per Directorate of Public Instruction, the process of selecting and shortlisting teachers was laid down and as per the process, only 25 districts teachers have been found eligible for the award.