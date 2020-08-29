State Level Awards 2020: Teachers miffed as selection only from 25 of 52 districts in MP

Indore: Only 25 teachers from different districts have been selected for ‘State Level Awards for Teachers’ this year. However, the announcement of awards has stirred up conflicts and questions in teacher' associations.
As per policy of the award, a dedicated and deserving teacher from every district is selected for the award. Madhya Pradesh 52 districts, which are divided into ten divisions.
Against the policy, only teachers from 25 districts have been found eligible for this award. The award list skips teachers more than half the districts, i.e. 27 districts for the award.
Teachers’ association president Aarif Anjum said, “It’s truly disappointing and heart-breaking that not even one teacher was selected from each district, whereas all the teachers have also been working to fight coronavirus along with district administrations.”
He added that this announcement brought displeasure to all the teachers. “We will be speaking to the department on discussing the matter on Monday,” Anjum said.
As per Directorate of Public Instruction, the process of selecting and shortlisting teachers was laid down and as per the process, only 25 districts teachers have been found eligible for the award.
The directorate added that teachers of other districts have not met these criteria. He said all the applying teachers were thoroughly reviewed by a committee constituted by the department.
In 2016, when Vijay Shah was the Education Minister in the third term of Shivraj Singh Chauhan, it was announced that one teacher from every district must be given the award. Shah had made this announcement to motivate teachers in his address on September 5, i.e. occasion of Teacher's Day.
Teachers' associations have also sought to reconsider the selection of teachers from 25 districts. Anjum added that they want the process of award selection to be made public for ensuring transparency.
“Not even one teacher of the remaining districts have been selected for the award, it is a shock to the entire teacher community,” Anjum said. To ensure fair and unbiased decisions, the association demands an open book process of selection and awarding at least one teacher from each district.
Teacher from Indore among 25 selected
Sunaina Sharma from Indore district has also been shortlisted for the award to be given on September 5, i.e. Teacher’s Day. Sunaina is serving as a lecturer in Government Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School No. 1, Pologround.
Teachers to be awarded with state level award receive Rs 25,000 each, shawl, coconut and citation letter. Due to coronavirus pandemic, awards will be distributed to teachers online through webinars.
