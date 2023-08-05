State Government Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah

State Govt Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Forest minister Vijay Shah remembered legendary playback singer, actor and director Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary on Friday and participated in a gaurav (pride) yatra taken out in which folk artists danced to traditional songs.

He paid floral tributes at the portrait of Kishore Kumar at his ancestral house and interacted with Kaka Sitaram, who looks after the property. He said that Kumar Da's legacy continues with his work in the form of his soulful songs and films. The state government can build a national-level memorial at his birthplace Khandwa if his family hands over their ancestral home to the state.

He added “the house belongs to Kishore Da's family members, if they hand it over to the government, then our government will fully cooperate in creating a Kishore Rashtriya Smarak in its place.” Programmes were being held for over three days in Khandwa in honour of the singer-actor.

MLA Devendra Verma, mayor Amrita Yadav, district panchayat president Kanchan Tanve, council president Anil Vishwakarma, collector Anoop Kumar Singh, SP Shukla, corporation commissioner Nilesh Dubey besides party officials, administrative officials and departmental officials were present.

