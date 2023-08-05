 State Government Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreState Government Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah

State Government Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah

Forest minister pays floral tributes to legendary singer.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
State Govt Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Forest minister Vijay Shah remembered legendary playback singer, actor and director Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary on Friday and participated in a gaurav (pride) yatra taken out in which folk artists danced to traditional songs.

He paid floral tributes at the portrait of Kishore Kumar at his ancestral house and interacted with Kaka Sitaram, who looks after the property. He said that Kumar Da's legacy continues with his work in the form of his soulful songs and films. The state government can build a national-level memorial at his birthplace Khandwa if his family hands over their ancestral home to the state.

Read Also
Indore: DAVV Invites Applications For Filling Vacancies In 4 MTech Courses
article-image

He added “the house belongs to Kishore Da's family members, if they hand it over to the government, then our government will fully cooperate in creating a Kishore Rashtriya Smarak in its place.” Programmes were being held for over three days in Khandwa in honour of the singer-actor.

MLA Devendra Verma, mayor Amrita Yadav, district panchayat president Kanchan Tanve, council president Anil Vishwakarma, collector Anoop Kumar Singh, SP Shukla, corporation commissioner Nilesh Dubey besides party officials, administrative officials and departmental officials were present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kerala MP Demands Amit Shah's Intervention In GMC Doc's Suicide
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours

Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours

Madhya Pradesh: Red Hot Chillies Of Khargone To Get GI Tag In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Red Hot Chillies Of Khargone To Get GI Tag In Khargone

State Government Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah

State Government Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah

Madhya Pradesh: SP Inspects Jobat Police Station, Reviews Law And Order 

Madhya Pradesh: SP Inspects Jobat Police Station, Reviews Law And Order 

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls