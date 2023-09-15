State Assembly Election-2023 25 Nodal Officers Appointed In District For Assembly Elections | representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 25 nodal officers have been appointed in the district for various election arrangements. Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T held a meeting of nodal officers here on Thursday to review the assigned responsibilities.

In the meeting, he instructed the nodal officers to work with team spirit, mutual coordination and harmony. He said your responsibilities should be discharged by making a precise action plan as per the instructions given by the Election Commission of India and within the stipulated time frame.

IMC commissioner Harshika Singh, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma, CEO of IDA RP Ahirwar, deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi and other officials were present in the meeting.

The collector reviewed the number of officers and employees deployed during the elections, their training, distribution of material to the polling parties and its receipt, transportation of polling parties etc.

He discussed the various portals likely to be used during elections, online system, IT plan, sweep campaign, law and order, arrangement of postal ballots, strong room management, observer management, complaint redressal and helpline centre arrangement, communication plan, expenditure accounting management and also reviewed enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and actions taken under the Defacement of Property Act.

He said that officers and employees associated with election systems should be given intensive training so that the officers and employees can perform their work in a better way. The training should be given as per the criteria prescribed by the Election Commission of India.