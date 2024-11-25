Stage Set As Indore Hosts 41st Plenary Meeting Of Eurasian Group From November 25 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city of Indore is all set to host the 41st plenary meeting of the Eurasian Group (EAG) from November 25 to 29, with the administration confirming the participation of 186 foreign delegates from nine member and 14 observer countries. A day before the prestigious event’s starts, officials confirmed making all arragements for ensuring seamless transportation, food and accommodation for the guests as well as senior government officials from both the Centre and state.

Apart from the foreign delegates, around 50 senior officials from the central government are expected to attend the meeting bringing the total guest count to nearly 350. For ensuring smooth logistics during the event, a team of 200 volunteers from various colleges has been mobilised to assist delegates.

Special attention has been given to assist delegates from China with students from the DAVV Mandarin language course offering their support. The event will be hosted at Brilliant Convention Centre with delegates also expected to visit local attractions such as Mandu Fort in Dhar and Daly College in Indore.

A brochure highlighting Indore’s historical sites, popular food spots and cultural landmarks like Lalbagh, Rajwada Fort and Chhapan Dukaan has been prepared to enhance the delegates’ experience. For transportation, two buses have been stationed at six hotels, including BCC, Sayaji, Wow and Marriott.

Officials are prioritising the use of electric vehicles (EVs) to transport guests. Besides, efforts are being made to cater to the culinary preferences of the delegates with the administration working to offer a varied menu incorporating both local dishes and international favourites.