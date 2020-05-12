Sri Sri Ravi Shankar turns 64 today, Indore devotees to celebrate birthday online

Followers of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will celebrate his 64th birthday on Tuesday by organising online group meditations and free service.

Followers in Indore decided to connect with each other from their homes through the internet and celebrate the day. “Every year, we would normally gather in the morning to perform Sadhana, Meditation and Sudarshan Kriya, but this year, we are gathering online and doing the same from 7 am to 8 am,” Dinesh Surana, coordinator, said.

One of Sri Sri's follower, Manish Sethi said, “After that the meditation, some of the followers will head out to distribute food packets to the poor and migrant labourers.”

At 9.30 am, Ayush Homa will be performed at their ashram in Omkareshwar by Swami Shuddha Chaitanya. All the followers from Indore will join the prayer rituals via internet live feed.

Chaitanya said, “For many years in our country there was a tradition that we used to do Ayush Homa on anyone's birthday.” He explained that prayers are offered to Lord Vishnu for our good health and long life of the person in these rituals.

Manish Soni will be coordinating the online event.