Spiritual month 'Shravan' begins today; Here's all you need to know

Indore: The month of spiritual growth and transformations ‘Shravan’ begins from today. This year, the month of Shravan is special as it will begin from Monday and conclude on Monday. Further, the last Monday of the month will be celebrated as Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan fest.

The month of Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar beginning from Chaitra, and is the most auspicious month of the Chaturmas.

Pandit Ashok Bhatt shared that this time the month of Shravan will be 29 days, yet devotees are getting five Mondays for worshiping the Lord.

“Monday is the beloved day of Lord Shiva, and apart from Shravan Monday, ‘16 Monday’ (Sola Somvar) fasts are also started in this month,” Bhatt said.

Important dates

According to the Hindu calendar, the important dates of Shravan in 2020 are: July 6 will be the first Shravan Somwar, July 13 which will be the second Shravan Somwar, July 20 will be the third Shravan Somwar, July 27 which will be the fourth Shravan Somwar and August 3 which will be the fifth and last Shravan Somwar. August 3 will also be the last day of the Shravan Maas.

Somvati Amavasya

As shared by Pandit Harish Payak, July 20 is one of the most special day of the month. “Of all the amavasya days, an amavasya falling on Monday (somvara) is considered most auspicious known as Somvati Amavasya.” This year, Somvati Amavasya is falling on July 20, when people can pay respect to their ancestors and receive their blessings.

“Amavasya, i.e. no moon day, will be celebrated as Haryali Amavasya.” He added that the no moon day or Shravana Amavasya, is regarded as a very auspicious day for ancestral worship.