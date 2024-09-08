Spiritual Fest: 5-Day Rudraksh Mahabhishek Mahotsav Begins In Madhya Pradesh's Meghnagar

Procession being taken out to mark the beginning of Rudraksh Mahabhishek Mahotsav in Meghnagar on Sunday |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A grand procession marked the beginning of the 5-day-long Shri Rudraksh Mahabhishek Mahotsav and Shri Ram Katha in Meghnagar on Sunday.

The procession, which started from Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh Temple, was attended by saints and devotees who braved the heavy rain to participate in the event.

The procession, which was over 3.5 kilometres long, reached the venue, Mandi Maidan, late in the evening. The Rudraksh Mahabhishek will be organised from September 9 to 12, with Shri Ram Katha being held from 12 to 3:30 pm.

A huge religious gathering and Mahaprasadi distribution will take place on September 13, with devotees from 125 villages of Meghnagar block and the entire district participating.

A pandal has been set up at the venue to accommodate over 10,000 people. The event will also feature a free AYUSH health camp, where AYUSH doctors will provide their services.

Bhajan Sandhya programmes will be held every night, featuring renowned Bhajan singers from the state and local Bhajan Mandalis. The event has been made possible through the collective efforts of the community, with villagers contributing food and city residents donating funds.