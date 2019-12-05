Special train between Mhow-Prayagraj from next month

Indore: The Railways is going to run a special train between Mhow and Prayagraj (Allahabad) from next month. There will be total 13 frequencies of the special train.

According to official information, special train number 04120/04119 Mhow-Prayagraj-Mhow will be operated from January 3 to March 27 in view the demand of passengers. The 04120 Mhow-Prayagraj will depart from Mhow at 11.00 am on Friday reach Indore (at 11.40 / 11.45), Dewas (13.00 / 13.02), Ujjain (14.15 / 14.35), Maksi (15.16 / 15.18) and Shujalpur (16.03 / 16.05), will reach Prayagraj at 05.30 am on Saturday. Similarly, train number 04119 Prayagraj-Mhow Special Express, will run from Prayagraj at 10.10 am every Thursday from January 3 to March 26. It will reach Shujalpur (at 01.25 / 01.27 am), Ujjain (03.15 / 03.40), Dewas (05.15 / 05.20) and Indore (06.50 / 06.55) will reach Mhow on Friday at 07.30 am.

The train will have stoppages from both side at Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur, Saint Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Manikpur and Shankargarh stations in both directions. This train will have 2 AC-II, 3 AC-III, 6 sleepers and 5 general class coaches.