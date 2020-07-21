Soybean crop needs rain within a week: SOPA survey

Our Staff ReporterIndoreAfter coronavirus, it appears that the long dry spell is going to put the farmers in greater trouble. Rains are required in the next 5 to 7 days for the soybean crop to grow, otherwise, due to lack of moisture in the soil, there would be reduced output.

The initial round of monsoon rain was good which motivated the farmers to start sowing, but scanty rain in July in the district and also in the entire Malwa-Nimar area is now worrying the farmers. Soyabean Processors Association (SOPA) executive direction DN Pathak said they had undertaken a quick survey of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Based on the survey, as on date, the crop condition is normal everywhere, but this might change if there is no rainfall within a week.The sowing done at 55.07 lakh hectare, which is done between second week of June to first week of July in the State. About 50% area is already in flowering stage.

The balance will be flowering in the next 10 to 15 days. Right now, the crop condition is normal. But, if it fails to rain in the next 5 to 7 days, then the crop condition may worseand result in loss of yield. The most popular variety JS.95-60 which is early maturing is sown in the most of the areas. The crop is mostly free of weeds and insects. Infestation of Gram pod borer, Tobacco caterpillar and Green semi-looper has been observed in some areas and is being effectively controlled by spraying of insecticides. Yellow mosaic virus has been seen in some parts of the Nimar region.38.175 lakh hectare sowing in MaharashtraThe sowing (between 2nd week of June to 2nd week of July) in Maharashtra has been done in 38.175 lakh hectare. The farmers had to re-sow in 20% to 25% area, due to poor germination of first sowing. Crop condition is normal. Rains are needed in the next 5 to 7 days in some parts of Latur, Osmanabad and Beed districts, failing which crop may be affected due to moisture stress. The most popular sowing variety is JS.335. There also the crop is mostly free of weeds and insects. Infestation of Gram pod borer, Tobacco caterpillar and Green semi-looper has been observed in some areas and is being effectively controlled by spraying of insecticides.9.808 lakh hectare sowing in Rajasthan.In Rajasthan also, the sowing got completed by the second week of July. The crop condition is normal. There also the crops require rains in next 5 to 7 days.