‘Soybean can help in obtaining a hunger-free world’, says expert

Indore: Dr. Nita Khandekar, Director Indian Institute of Soyabean Search has said that soybean plays important role in nutrition but needs to be
consumed in a proper way. Soybean is comparatively cheaper and the most economical source of protein and other vital nutrients when compared to pulses, meat or eggs. Thus, it can help in obtaining a hunger
free World.
She was addressing a special program organized to celebrate 75th
Anniversary of United Nations Food & Agricultural Organization in the
form of World Food day on 16th October. The programme was organized by IISR in collaboration with Solidaridad, Bhopal. A special lecture was
organized on the occasion on the theme “zero hunger” by Dr. Suresh
Motwani, General Manager, Solidaridad, and Bhopal.
Dr. Nita Khandekar, Director, ICAR-IISR, briefed about FAO’s 75th
anniversary and its theme for the year 2020. She mentioned that India
has achieved self sufficiency in food grains and that nutrition is an
important aspect to be addressed to combat malnutrition.
Dr. Neha Pandey, Scientist, and chairperson, organizing committee,
briefed about the importance of celebrating world food day and also
about the program schedule and competitions held previously like
slogan and poster making.
Dr. Suresh Motwani joined virtually, elaborated FPO World Food Day
theme "Grow, nourish, sustain. Together, Our actions are our future."
He emphasized the importance of food with nutrition. He also explained
need of sustained approach and extended his collaboration whenever
required. Devendra Pratap Yadav, member secretary, organizing
committee announced the prize winners of slogan and poster making
competitions. The winners were presented with a certificate and a
prize.
In the slogan competition (soybean se poshan) first prize winner
was Dr. Vangala Rajesh, second prize to Shyam Kishore Verma and the
third Prize winner was Gokul Patel. In the poster competition (Zero
hunger) the first prize winner was Niyati Bajpai, second prize went to Shyam Kishore Verma and the third Prize was bagged by Ishanya Singh.
