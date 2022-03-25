SORRY STATE OF HEALTH FACILITIES: Lack of lab technicians in Alot posing threat of spreading infection among women?

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): On March 24, the country observed World Tuberculosis Day to commemorate the day Dr Robert Koch discovered TB Bacillus, but on the other hand, a visit to the community health centre at Taal village, particularly its TB test room would throw light on what is wrong with our healthcare system.

According to information, for the last one year, the work of blood urine testing of all patients, including expecting mothers and girls is being done in the TB test room itself, where the primary work is TB investigation, in the absence of an expert lab technician who can handle these tests at their designated place. This negligent attitude poses a serious threat of spreading TB infection among women and girls.

A lab technician was indeed posted here in Room No 9 till a year ago to conduct blood and urine examination of the patients but he was transferred elsewhere. Since then, the blood and urine of expecting mothers and girls are being done in Room No 6, a place designated for testing of tuberculosis patients samples.

Despite this, no responsible public representative or officer has till now bothered to pay attention towards this serious negligence.

Lack of female doctors and expert lab technicians and the absence of other necessary facilities have become a common feature of this CHC which was opened with great enthusiasm earlier and public representatives and officials had at that time assured villagers that they will get all necessary facilities here, but despite that, the required facilities are not available till date.

The post of the female doctor has been lying vacant for years, but no female doctor is ready to come here on a permanent basis, which is a big challenge for the government administration and public representatives.

Bharatiya Janata Party's mandal president Vishal Kala said that demand has been made regarding the appointment of a female doctor, for which a letter has been written, but to no avail so far.

Locals women are afraid to get their testing done here but have no option but to use these facilities.

When contacted the Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Pal said that the lab technician has been transferred about a year ago and the higher authorities are in the know of the situation. Talking about the tests being done at the same place he said that the two kinds of tests are being done at different times to minimise the chances of any mixing or contamination and added that he would ensure that a proper solution to this vexed problem is put into practice from tomorrow itself.

