Sonkatch: Ruckus on hijab is clearly an indication of Pakistani conspiracy, says Shree Parv Sagar Maharaj

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Kshullak Shree Parv Sagar Maharaj expressed his views on the recent tantrum over “Hijab” across the country during his visit to Sonkatch village of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh.

Kshullak Shree Parv Sagar Maharaj said, “Religion is identified with righteousness, whereas country and culture is identified with the country's constitution and education.”

He further said, “the interference in the ongoing rules and regulations of schools was not appropriate. The ruckus on hijab is clearly an indication of Pakistani conspiracy.”

There are temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras for the fulfillment of religious customs and traditions. Schools and colleges are temples of education.

Prabh Sagar Ji Maharaj has given advice to the traitors bent on diminishing culture and rites. He further said, “we Indians believe in harmony and the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. But it does not mean that we will allow repeating the mistakes we did in the past.”

So much ruckus on the hijab is baseless. The country's constitution and the rules of the school are of utmost importance at the places of education. Traitors living in the country should not make the school a den of religious ostentation, Kshullak Shree Parv Sagar Maharaj added.

ALSO READ Sonkatch: MJ College students shine in Youth festival

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:07 PM IST