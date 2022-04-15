Sonkatch: Hanuman Janm Utsav Committee expresses outrage after administration changes procession route on Hanuman Jayanti

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): The local administration and Hanuman Janm Utsav Committee are at loggerhead over an annual procession route in Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district.

The local administration keeping a tab on situations prevailing in the state after Khargone and Sendhwa violence has asked organisers to change the procession route this year. On the other hand, organisers claimed how the administration could change the route even after they had given them permission a day before in a meeting.

Organisers said that recently, they had a meeting with the administration and local police. They had given them permission for the procession on a pre-decided route, but late in the evening on Thursday, the administration asked organisers to change the route citing the instructions of the higher officials, organisers informed.

Members of Hanuman Janm Utsav Committee including former MLA Rajendra Verma, SDM Abhishek Singh, SDOP PN Goyal, tehsildar Jitendra Verma were present in the meeting.

Organisers committee members informed that they were organising the procession for many years and its route was fixed for years.

Organisers and many locals condemned the local administration’s decision saying that the sudden change in the procession route shows the working style of the administration. Many locals expressed their outrage on social media.

SDOP PN Goyal said that orders were given to change the route following the instructions of higher officials.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:33 PM IST