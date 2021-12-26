Sonkatch: Goods worth lakhs gutted in tractor, tyre shop fire

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a tractor showroom and a tyre shop in the Gandharvapuri Phate area on the Indore-Bhopal highway due to unknown reasons.

Tractors and other goods kept in the showroom were gutted in the fire. Tyres kept in the shop, auto parts and an adjoining dhaba turned to ashes due to the blaze.

Locals claimed that the fire was first noticed by the people who were eating food at the dhaba. Within a few minutes, fire took the form of an inferno.

The fire brigade and police administration reached the spot and brought the fire under control after toiling for hours. The fire engulfed many nearby shops, due to lack of proper arrangement of the fire brigade, the shopkeepers and the townspeople expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangement of fire fighting equipment and response of the administration.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:22 AM IST