Sonkatch: Farmers' movement is not over yet, it has only been postponed

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers on Saturday accorded a warm welcome to Mazdoor Kisan Sanghathanís National President Shivkumar Kakkaji on his arrival to Sonkatch town.

He was on his way from Bhopal to Indore. After the reception, Kakkaji addressed the local farmers near local Jain Temple.

He spoke at length on Gandhiís ideology of non-violence and said that Gandhian strategy is the collection of inspirations, principles, beliefs and philosophy and is still relevant, worshipped across the world.

He went on to declare that farmers' movement is not over yet, it has only been postponed for a while. The Central Government has announced the formation of a committee to decide on a law which guarantees the MSP.

MKS will chalk out its strategy on the movement after the central government declares its stand on MSP.

During the event, Haryana and Orissa State presidents also addressed the farmers at great length. The program was conducted by the general secretary of Malwa Nimar Province, Rajendra Nahar.

State general secretary of Union Trilok Gothi, Tehsil President Santosh Jat, Tehsil Vice President Bhagwan Singh Gurjar, Inder Singh Sendhav, Gajraj Singh Kushwah, Tehsil in-charge Mahesh Patidar and hundreds of farmers were present.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:34 PM IST