Sonaratiya takes over as Sardapur tehsildar

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dinesh Sonaratiya, who has been transferred from Indore to Dhar, has been posted as Sardarpur tehsildar in place of Adarsh Sharma. Sonartia assumed the post of Sardarpur tehsildar on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, Dhar District Collector Dr Pankaj Jain attached Sardarpur tehsildar ??Sharma in the Land Records Branch at the collectorate in the wake of the fire incident at an illegal biodiesel godown situated near Dhulet village on Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway in Sardarpur tehsil.

Giving this information the administration said Sharma was being attached to the collectorate office for the convenience of work.

Similarly, the collector has appointed Naib Tehsildar (transferred) Antar Singh Kanesh as new tehsildar of Amjhera circle in Sardarpur tehsil and Hemlata Dindor as Manawar Naib Tehsildar. Earlier, she was on the same post at Dasai circle in Sardarpur tehsil.

Sources reveal that collector Jain was very upset with the recent biodiesel incident.

Many questions have also been raised by the local media regarding the negligence of the local officials.

Earlier, a day after the incident, Dhar Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh had suspended Rajgarh police station in-charge Ratanlal Meena and beat in-charge Raju Makwana have been suspended.

According to administrative sources, there is a possibility of a further reshuffle of officers of the revenue and police department.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:20 PM IST