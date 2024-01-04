Society Elections: High Turnout In Polls Held For 40 Directors Across Four Societies In Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Elections for the post of 40 directors across four societies within the Meghnagar development block were held on Wednesday. Over 100 candidates were in the fray for the positions in Meghnagar, Madrani, Mandli, and Panch Piplia societies.

The voting commenced at 8 am and concluded by 5 pm on Wednesday, witnessing a significant turnout of registered farmers and organisation members.

Out of 11 directors to be elected to Meghnagar Primitive Caste Service Cooperative Limited Committee, Pankaj Gurjar secured the position of depositor representative unopposed.

With 1,398 registered farmers and 725 eligible voters, the competition was keen, particularly as three positions were reserved for the Scheduled Caste category, including two for women and one for men.

Meghnagar witnessed the highest number of candidates, including two panels from BJP, resulting in 30 candidates in the fray for posts.

Controversy in Madrani

Madrani Society witnessed uproar from Tuesday night to Wednesday over a large number of farmers arriving to repay their outstanding loans in the voting process before the election day.

Confusion ensued among candidates contesting the director elections, as some farmers became eligible by repaying loans. The elections proceeded according to regulations, allowing only eligible members to participate in the voting process.

Close Fight in Mandali

There was a close competition in Mandali between a single panel supported by both Congress and BJP. Around 21 candidates were in the fray for 10 director positions in Mandli Society. Out of 2,722 registered farmers, only 750 were eligible to vote and 658 exercised their franchise.

Enthusiastic response in Panch Pipliya

Out of a total of 750 eligible members, 690 members voted for 20 candidates who were in the fray for 10 directors posts. The elections were conducted under the supervision of respective returning officers and with police security in place to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process across all societies.